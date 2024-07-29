Gang leader rapes woman, collects ₦200,000 ransom from her parents

The suspects were all nabbed for kidnapping a woman, robbing, and raping her in the Ariaria area of Aba in Abia State.

The victim was robbed of her Infinix Hot 3 phone and raped at gunpoint by the gang leader.

She was released the following day after her parents paid a ransom of ₦200,000.

The detectives under the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) swiftly traced the suspects to their hideout in Umungbede village, located in the Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area.

During the operation, another victim, Chukwuka Solomon, was rescued, and the suspects were apprehended.

The swift response and efficient tracking of the suspects by the police not only ensured the rescue of another victim but also brought the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, the suspects were among the 162 people who were nabbed and paraded for various crimes, including kidnapping and child trafficking in Abia State.

Abia Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Maureen Chinaka, made this known while parading the suspects at the command headquarters in the Umuahia area of the state.

According to Chinaka, the suspects were arrested for various crimes that include kidnapping, child trafficking, robbery, unlawful possession of arms, hard drugs and others.