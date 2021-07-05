FUNBI’S BUS comedy show: Lagos felt something different on Sunday 27th

The host “FUNBIFUNBI” had a 45Mins performance on stage and was also joined by Comedy performances from Seyi Law, Bow Joint, Forever, Damola, Ovy Godwin etc.

Music Performances from Blaqbonez, Olakira, Laycon, AcebergTM, Oberz etc.

The whole show gave the feeling of ease and joy after a long time out of Comedy Shows.

This years edition “Surviving Lagos” was quite different from past editions of FUNBI’S BUS as It’s been a case of step by step and learning for Funbifunbi and he delivered nothing less than what was expected from the buildup (Skits with Nollywood Actresses such as Rachel Oniga, Elvina Ibru, Lolo1, Fathia Williams.

Celebrities like MI Abaga, Ushbebe, Kofi Tha Guru, Bankuli, Senator, AQ, Loose Kaynon also graced the event and had positive things to say about the show in general.

Brands that supported the event are Punto Fitness, Soundbuzzs.

TV Stations - MTV BASE, HIPTV, AIT, NTA,

Radio Stations - NAIJA FM, BEAT FM, MAX FM, CITY FM, LAGOSTALKS FM, CLASSIC FM.

