ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

First-time offender gets 6 months jail term for trafficking 500g of hemp

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NDLEA operatives acted on a tip-off from informants.

First-time offender gets 6 months jail term for trafficking 500g of hemp (The GuardianNG)
First-time offender gets 6 months jail term for trafficking 500g of hemp (The GuardianNG)

Recommended articles

In his judgement, Justice Ekerete Akpan said he convicted and sentenced Adedotun on the evidence tendered before him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and by his guilty plea.

Akpan also stated that he took cognisance of Adedotun’s plea for mercy; being a first-time offender, not wasting the court’s precious time and being his family’s breadwinner.

“I hope the convict is truly remorseful of his action because stiffer punishment shall be applied if brought back for any crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, to serve as a deterrent to other would-be criminals, the defendant is sentenced to six months in prison.

“The sentence starts from the date he was first arrested.

“The weed exhibit found in his possession shall be destroyed by the NDLEA,” the judge said.

Meanwhile, NDLEA counsel, Daniel Otunla, had earlier told the court that the convict was arrested on May 11 in the Ojoo area of Ibadan. The prosecutor said the convict faced a charge bordering on unlawful dealing in hemp.

Otunla added that NDLEA operatives acted on a tip-off from informants that Adedotun had a sack containing 500 grammes of the illicit substance before he was eventually apprehended.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 11 (C) of the NDLEA Act Cap. N30 law of the Federation 2004. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Act prescribes maximum life imprisonment for anyone convicted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VIDEO: Fire guts section of $19bn Dangote Refinery

VIDEO: Fire guts section of $19bn Dangote Refinery

Kogi Gov's wife builds rehabilition centre to rescue drug addicts from destruction

Kogi Gov's wife builds rehabilition centre to rescue drug addicts from destruction

Anambra 2025: APC chieftain reacts to scramble over zoning principle

Anambra 2025: APC chieftain reacts to scramble over zoning principle

El-Rufai takes Kaduna Assembly to court over ₦432bn probe report

El-Rufai takes Kaduna Assembly to court over ₦432bn probe report

Lawmakers demand arrest of NCAT director over sale of $1.2m helicopter

Lawmakers demand arrest of NCAT director over sale of $1.2m helicopter

2.6 million die yearly from alcohol and drug abuse in low-income countries

2.6 million die yearly from alcohol and drug abuse in low-income countries

Anambra Police officer wanted for extorting ₦810,000 from young businessman

Anambra Police officer wanted for extorting ₦810,000 from young businessman

FG releases ₦300bn for repairs of 330 roads, bridges

FG releases ₦300bn for repairs of 330 roads, bridges

FEC steps down minimum wage memo for consultation, organised labour reacts

FEC steps down minimum wage memo for consultation, organised labour reacts

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

After hot chase, Police arrest passenger attempting to snatch cab from driver

Africa is beautiful, the media lied to us - African American lady urge visits

Africa is beautiful, the media lied to us - African American lady urges visits

55-year-old woman kills 76-year-old mother after pastor says she's a witch

55-year-old woman kills 76-year-old mother after pastor says she's a witch

3 men land in court for tampering with Ekiti community transformer

3 men land in court for tampering with Ekiti community transformer