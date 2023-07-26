ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Fire guts storey-building in Ibadan, destroys valuable property

News Agency Of Nigeria

An official of the Oyo State Fire Service, Amao Simon, said firemen swung into action as soon as they got the distressed call.

Fire guts storey-building in Ibadan, destroys valuable property/Illustration.
Fire guts storey-building in Ibadan, destroys valuable property/Illustration.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the fire started from one of the upper rooms of the building around 11:45 a.m before spreading to other rooms.

NAN observed that six out of the 12 rooms of the building were completely destroyed by the raging fire.

The building’s landlord, Adefila Sakariya, said he could not ascertain the cause of the fire and that everybody in the house had gone out before the incident happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the fire destroyed all the property in six rooms of the building, including the tailoring equipment of his daughter who would be doing her freedom celebration on Sunday.

“The NYSC discharge certificate of one of the tenants in the building was among the property destroyed by the fire and government and other well-meaning Nigerians need to come to his assistance,” Sakariya said.

Officials of the Federal and Oyo State Fire Services were on ground to quench the fire.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Orita-Challenge Police Station, Maiyaki Joyce, and her men were also on ground to maintain law and order.

Speaking to NAN, an official of the Oyo State Fire Service, Amao Simon, said firemen swung into action as soon as they got the distressed call.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon said that the property in six of the rooms were completely burnt by the fire.

He said they have been able to quench the fire and everything have been put under control.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're open to suggestions to improve electoral process - INEC Chairman

We're open to suggestions to improve electoral process - INEC Chairman

Federal polytechnic in Ebonyi to identify ghost workers

Federal polytechnic in Ebonyi to identify ghost workers

Senate tells Health Ministry to immunise Nigerians against Diphtheria

Senate tells Health Ministry to immunise Nigerians against Diphtheria

Institute offers scholarships to 3 students who built SUV in Kogi

Institute offers scholarships to 3 students who built SUV in Kogi

APC Chairmen endorse Ganduje for national chairmanship

APC Chairmen endorse Ganduje for national chairmanship

102 LGAs now open defecation free in Nigeria – Official

102 LGAs now open defecation free in Nigeria – Official

NDLEA arrests 30 suspects for drug-related offences in Edo

NDLEA arrests 30 suspects for drug-related offences in Edo

FRSC begins clampdown on vehicles with concealed number plates

FRSC begins clampdown on vehicles with concealed number plates

FG completes 500,000 cubic metre water scheme in Ogoniland

FG completes 500,000 cubic metre water scheme in Ogoniland

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Court dissolves 5-year-old marriage after wife complained of lack of love/

Court dissolves 5-year-old marriage after wife complained of lack of love

Partygoers beat lady to death for picking celebrant’s money in Anambra

Partygoers beat lady to death for picking celebrant’s money in Anambra

Court jails 4 foreigners for trafficking animals in Lagos

Court jails 4 foreigners for trafficking animals in Lagos

Pastor impregnates 15-year-old girl, bags 7 years imprisonment in Rivers

Pastor impregnates 15-year-old girl, bags 7 years imprisonment in Rivers