ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Fake Kaduna Government representative arrested for fraud in Edo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect defrauded people while claiming to be representing the Kaduna State Government.

The suspect will soon be handed over to the police team from Abuja (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
The suspect will soon be handed over to the police team from Abuja (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The arrest of the suspect was disclosed by the command's Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chidi Nwabuzor, in Benin on Monday.

Nwabuzor said the suspect had been defrauding unsuspecting public members claiming to be representing the Kaduna State Government.

The spokesperson said the suspect was, however, arrested by operatives of the Anti-kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the command while acting on a petition from the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the suspect was geolocated to the jurisdiction of the police command in Edo and picked up by operatives along Ubiaja-Uromi Road using technical intelligence.

The suspect, Nwabuzor said, had confessed to using the profile of the Kaduna State Government to defraud people.

"Meanwhile, officers attached to the Force Headquarters have been contacted and are leading an investigative team from Kaduna to Edo. The suspect will soon be handed over to the team from Abuja," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to begin distribution of grains nationwide this week to address hardship

FG to begin distribution of grains nationwide this week to address hardship

Governor Bago denies banning movement of food items to other states

Governor Bago denies banning movement of food items to other states

Wike won't allow contractors rest until they deliver quality Abuja projects

Wike won't allow contractors rest until they deliver quality Abuja projects

FCT minister says criminals, not hungry Nigerians, looted warehouse

FCT minister says criminals, not hungry Nigerians, looted warehouse

Nigerian lawmakers feel insulted because Binance CEO refuses to appear before them

Nigerian lawmakers feel insulted because Binance CEO refuses to appear before them

Betty still goes by Ondo Gov's wife on Instagram 2 months after Akeredolu's death

Betty still goes by Ondo Gov's wife on Instagram 2 months after Akeredolu's death

Oyo health workers begin 7-day strike as Govt ignores their unmet demands

Oyo health workers begin 7-day strike as Govt ignores their unmet demands

Edo State governor Obaseki criticises CBN's new monetary policy

Edo State governor Obaseki criticises CBN's new monetary policy

APC, Sylva want termination of Bayelsa election tribunal over alleged bias

APC, Sylva want termination of Bayelsa election tribunal over alleged bias

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The State Commissioner of Police has directed that the two suspects be charged immediately [Punch]

Rivers police arrest 2 for robbing bank customers and stealing motorcycles

Passengers deny they were in boat race when Monday night accident happened

Passengers deny they were in boat race when Monday night accident happened

The defendants have been granted bail in the sum of ₦100,000 each (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

2 people land in court trouble for slapping, intimidating 2 police officers

He tried to cover up his tracks, but he didn’t do it [Celestial Church of Christ Kaduna1 Basilica Headquarters Kabala-Doki/Facebook]

Assistant pastor kills pastor with screwdriver, sets him ablaze after