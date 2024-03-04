Fake Kaduna Government representative arrested for fraud in Edo

The arrest of the suspect was disclosed by the command's Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chidi Nwabuzor, in Benin on Monday.

Nwabuzor said the suspect had been defrauding unsuspecting public members claiming to be representing the Kaduna State Government.

The spokesperson said the suspect was, however, arrested by operatives of the Anti-kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the command while acting on a petition from the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the suspect was geolocated to the jurisdiction of the police command in Edo and picked up by operatives along Ubiaja-Uromi Road using technical intelligence.

The suspect, Nwabuzor said, had confessed to using the profile of the Kaduna State Government to defraud people.