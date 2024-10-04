Drama in Abuja mosque as faith merchant exposed for switching Islam, Christianity

The incident was reported by a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, in a post on his X account.

Sani said the man, whose identity had not been revealed, was ejected from the mosque after he was recognised for serially converting to Islam and Christianity at different churches and mosques.

According to Sani, the faith merchant was also reported to have deceived worshippers on different occasions to receive monetary donations and gifts under the guise of seeking help from fellow faithful.

However, the senator didn't state the mosque or the exact area where the incident took place.

“A man was chased out of the mosque in Abuja today after being recognised as repeatedly converting to Islam and Christianity in many mosques and churches and receiving donations and gifts from worshippers,” Sani's post read.

Nigerians react to Sani's post.

Meanwhile, mixed reactions have trailed the incident as some Nigerians faulted the man while others tried to blame his action on the harsh economic condition in the country.

Taking to the comment section of Sani's post, netizens expressed their views on the incident.

Below are some of the reactions;