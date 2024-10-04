Drama in Abuja mosque as faith merchant exposed for switching Islam, Christianity

Recommended articles
The incident was reported by a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, in a post on his X account.
Sani said the man, whose identity had not been revealed, was ejected from the mosque after he was recognised for serially converting to Islam and Christianity at different churches and mosques.
According to Sani, the faith merchant was also reported to have deceived worshippers on different occasions to receive monetary donations and gifts under the guise of seeking help from fellow faithful.
However, the senator didn't state the mosque or the exact area where the incident took place.
“A man was chased out of the mosque in Abuja today after being recognised as repeatedly converting to Islam and Christianity in many mosques and churches and receiving donations and gifts from worshippers,” Sani's post read.
Nigerians react to Sani's post.
Meanwhile, mixed reactions have trailed the incident as some Nigerians faulted the man while others tried to blame his action on the harsh economic condition in the country.
Taking to the comment section of Sani's post, netizens expressed their views on the incident.
Below are some of the reactions;
- I don’t blame him after all the government has made it hard for one source of income to be enough so now people are into multiple business to help them survive the effect of this t-pain economy - @petithazard2
- They should charge him to court not only chasing him away. I wonder why we laugh over things like this. This is how we joke about people with questionable characters that we elect as our leaders - @EvansOchinyere
- A wise man will use his wisdom to find food for his family - @Sambest0706447
- Hunger go make you think - @bizwina
- He is a hustler his format got casted… - @flagg_in
- May be he learnt from politicians who move from one party to another without being chased away! - @jeremiadetunji
- That is his hustle and format na - @valencia_cute5
- People with different methods of exploration - @OJOADISA1
- Please how much are they paying? I want to convert too - @obaino_
- I just pity most cleric that received christian convert as Muslim no christian will ever be a bonafide Muslim they did that for material gain and in their secrets they pray as christian. - @John38055035