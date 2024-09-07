You can now rest, switch off your phone, add weight - Shehu Sani tells Ngelale

On Saturday, September 7, 2024, Ngelale announced in a statement posted on his Facebook account that he had submitted a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, informing him of his plan to proceed on an indefinite leave of absence.

The renowned journalist explained that he stepped down from his position as the presidential spokesperson to allow him to attend to health matters involving his nuclear family.

“On Friday, I submitted a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President informing my office that I am proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence to frontally deal with medical matters presently affecting my immediate, nuclear family,” the statement partly read.

Ngelale added that he looks forward to returning to full-time national service when time and healing permit.

Shehu Sani offers tips to Ngelale

Reacting to the development in a post on his X on Saturday, Sani opined that Ngelale can not take a deserved rest, switch off his cell phone and regain some weight.

“Ajuri can now rest well, sleep well, eat well, switch off his phone and even add some weight,” the former federal lawmaker wrote.

Ngelale's resignation comes barely one year after he was appointed as the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity on August 1, 2023.