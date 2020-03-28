Barely two weeks after an explosion rocked Abule-Ado in Lagos, another explosion suspected to be bomb blast destroyed residential buildings, school, churches in Akure, Ondo state.

The explosion occurred in the early hours of Saturday, March 28, 2020.

The explosion which happened less than a kilometre to Akure Airport is currently causing traffic in the area as it cut off the busy Akure-Owo road.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the blast affected many residents of Eleyowo community in the state, destroying close to one hundred houses, churches and a school with boarding facilities.

Many people who lived within the church premises were reportedly injured while some were rescued by the people of the community.

