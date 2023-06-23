Epilepsy patient beheads brother in Adamawa

Christopher was said to have gruesomely killed his brother at their residence in Dobi Village, Gaánda District, in the Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Confirming the tragic incident, the siblings’ father, Haruna said he was at his farm when Amos, whom he said is epileptic, perpetrated the crime, adding that when he returned home, he found Tyson’s dismembered corpse lying in a pool of blood.

His words, “A day before the incident, Amos experienced a seizure and slumped. His health condition further deteriorated with a complete change in his behaviour. The following morning, he violently attacked his mother and younger brothers who were at home with him.

“He grabbed his four-year-old brother, dragged him into a room, locked up the door from inside and beat him up to death. All efforts to rescue him by his mother were fruitless. He then carried the corpse outside and used the hoe in his possession to cut off the head and dismembered the body into two.”

Speaking on the incident, Adamawa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Nguroje said the expert opinion of a psychiatrist would be crucial in determining the next line of action.

“The Commissioner of Police, Babatola Afolabi, has directed that the man who killed his brother be taken to an asylum. We need a medical expert opinion to ascertain whether he’s a person of unsound mind or not.

“By the time it is established, investigations will now reveal the next action to be taken by the command. That process at the moment has started for a medical expert to give us the true state of his mental state,” he added.