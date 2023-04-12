The sports category has moved to a new website.
EFCC arrests 11 alleged internet fraudsters in Maiduguri

News Agency Of Nigeria

Uwujaren said they were arrested in a sting operation following credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

EFCC
EFCC

Its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the suspects who were arrested on Wednesday included Olatunji Sherif, Bright Felix, Jude Magaji, Jonah Jondi, Ojobaro Abdullahi, Jerry Zizighi and Micah Joseph.

Others are: Mari Ayuba, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Adam Abiodun and Victor Chinonso Okolieaboh.

“Items recovered at their residence included one Mercedes Benz GLK 350, a Toyota Corolla saloon car, smartphones, MTN 4G Wi-Fi and power banks.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

