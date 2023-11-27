ADVERTISEMENT
Edo police arrest man with fully loaded military pistol

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect confessed to stealing the pistol from a retired colonel of the Nigerian Army, who’s in the United States on medical vacation.

The suspect was arrested with a pistol and 13 rounds of 9mm live ammunition [PM News]
Abdulrahman was arrested at his residence in Bieneja Community, South-Ibie, Etsako West local government area of Edo State.

Disclosing Abdulrahman’s arrest, Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chidi Nwabuzor said the suspect was arrested with the para pistol with breach No. TH10518 and 13 rounds of 9mm live ammunition on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

According to him, detectives at the firearms section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) acted on credible intelligence, stormed the suspect’s residence, arrested and recovered the firearm from him.

The suspect made a statement and confessed that he stole the pistol and its ammunition from the house of a retired Colonel from the Nigeria Army who is currently based in United States of America on medical vacation. Suspect will soon be charge to court”, SP Nwabuzor stated.

In a related development, the operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Bauchi, have arrested a suspected notorious armed robber, Mohammed Isa, who operates mostly in communities in Misau local government area of the state.

Isa allegedly specialised in breaking into houses and shops in the area and led a gang of other suspected armed robbers giving sleepless nights to the residents of Misau and environs, killing some of their victims in the process.

He was also said to be supplying stolen motorcycles to a dealer, now at large, based in Kano. He reportedly sells the motorcycles at a paltry ₦40,000 regardless of their market value.

Damilare Famuyiwa

