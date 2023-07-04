ADVERTISEMENT
Divorced woman seeking accommodation sets helper, children ablaze in Anambra

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman reportedly became homeless when her husband divorced her. Following her divorce, a policewoman, whom she later set ablaze alongside her children, accommodated the divorcee.

Nwosu was said to have set the officer ablaze alongside her two children in the Nnokwa community, in the Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the suspect, who hailed from the Amawbia community, after being divorced by her husband, became homeless and was in dire need of accommodation when the policewoman offered her accommodation in her apartment.

According to a community source, Nwosu had moved in with the policewoman and her family until an argument that degenerated into a fight ensued between her and the policewoman.

The source added that during the fight, Nwosu reached for a pestle and allegedly struck the policewoman’s head with it and she fell and lost consciousness.

“Afterwards, the suspect tied the policewoman and her children together with rope and set them ablaze right inside the room. The policewoman and her children were burnt alive together with the building.

“Local vigilance members and some of the villagers, who were attracted by the fire, captured her (Nwosu) as she was trying to escape the vicinity,” the source was quoted as saying.

The suspect was said to have initially claimed that it was a gas cylinder that exploded when the woman and her children were boiling hot water but later confessed to the crime and explained how she carried out the heinous act.

Confirming the incident, Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said Nwosu had been arrested, adding that the suspect was now cooling off at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) where further investigation on the matter would be carried out.

