ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Abuja market fire leaves trader in despair after N10m loss

Segun Adeyemi

Initial inquiries indicate that the fire might have been triggered by an electrical surge, which rapidly spread and consumed sections of the market.

Market fire outbreak. [Getty Images]
Market fire outbreak. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Merchandise and property valued at millions of naira have been destroyed, leaving traders and shoppers distressed.

The FCT Fire Service, stationed at Karu Market, responded to the emergency but encountered difficulties reaching the site due to the large crowd gathering.

According to Channels TV, traders devastated by the loss of their goods were seen crying uncontrollably over their misfortune.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the fire victims said, “Everything has burnt down. I could not recover anything. This is where we feed from o. Ah, my children’s school fees are there.

“I cannot hold myself, I am in pain – I don’t know if government can help us. My money that has gone here is over ₦10 million. I am tired, and I don’t know where to start.”

Amid the challenges, soldiers were present to keep order and guarantee the safety of all participants.

Initial inquiries indicate that the fire might have been triggered by an electrical surge, which rapidly spread and consumed sections of the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complete scope of the damage is still being evaluated, but it is evident that the fire has had a substantial effect on the community. The widespread destruction and loss have deeply impacted the lives of many, calling for a collective response from the community and authorities.

The origin of the fire remains under investigation, with officials diligently working to uncover the precise conditions that led to the incident. This ongoing investigation aims to provide the community with a comprehensive understanding of the incident and to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Black market or second-hand? FG plans purchase of seized aircraft for Tinubu

Black market or second-hand? FG plans purchase of seized aircraft for Tinubu

FG to resume Calabar-Itu highway dualisation as Umahi resolves construction issues

FG to resume Calabar-Itu highway dualisation as Umahi resolves construction issues

Your boss works for me  —  Mr Macaroni blasts Sanwo-Olu’s aide

Your boss works for me  —  Mr Macaroni blasts Sanwo-Olu’s aide

Benue State local govt election moved to November 16 due to logistics issues

Benue State local govt election moved to November 16 due to logistics issues

Reps plan to increase health facility budgets due to high electricity costs

Reps plan to increase health facility budgets due to high electricity costs

Nigerian youths must wake up, take a cue from Kenya - Ex-APC spokesman

Nigerian youths must wake up, take a cue from Kenya - Ex-APC spokesman

Lagos Govt converts general hospital to eye centre to enhance Nigerian eye care

Lagos Govt converts general hospital to eye centre to enhance Nigerian eye care

17 killed, 45 injured in Ogun road crashes during Eid celebration

17 killed, 45 injured in Ogun road crashes during Eid celebration

CBN to address cybersecurity issues for financial system stability, integrity

CBN to address cybersecurity issues for financial system stability, integrity

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men in possession of explosives [Blueprint Newspapers Limited]

3 men charged for possessing explosives, granted ₦500k bail

After 49 years, husband seeks divorce over wife’s stubbornness

After 49 years, husband seeks divorce over wife’s stubbornness, she pleads to stay

Rahemat Lateef faked her kidnapping [Punch]

Missing pregnant woman faked her kidnap - Ogun police

Tax force officer in court for ₦264,000 fraud, granted ₦500k bail

Tax force officer in court for ₦264,000 fraud, granted ₦500,000 bail