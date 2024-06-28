Abuja market fire leaves trader in despair after N10m loss

Merchandise and property valued at millions of naira have been destroyed, leaving traders and shoppers distressed.

The FCT Fire Service, stationed at Karu Market, responded to the emergency but encountered difficulties reaching the site due to the large crowd gathering.

According to Channels TV, traders devastated by the loss of their goods were seen crying uncontrollably over their misfortune.

One of the fire victims said, “Everything has burnt down. I could not recover anything. This is where we feed from o. Ah, my children’s school fees are there.

“I cannot hold myself, I am in pain – I don’t know if government can help us. My money that has gone here is over ₦10 million. I am tired, and I don’t know where to start.”

Amid the challenges, soldiers were present to keep order and guarantee the safety of all participants.

Investigation reveals cause of fire

Initial inquiries indicate that the fire might have been triggered by an electrical surge, which rapidly spread and consumed sections of the market.

The complete scope of the damage is still being evaluated, but it is evident that the fire has had a substantial effect on the community. The widespread destruction and loss have deeply impacted the lives of many, calling for a collective response from the community and authorities.