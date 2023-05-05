Customs Service seizes ₦55m contraband in Adamawa
He said smuggled goods included a truck conveying petroleum products with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦18.7 million and another truck conveying 493 bags of fertiliser with DPV of ₦7.7 million.
“Adamawa/Taraba border and other North-eastern borders had been officially closed over the years.
“Some unscrupulous people still make their ways through the closed borders all the same,’’ Customs Comptroller in charge of the area, Mr Suleiman Abdullahi, told newsmen on Friday in Yola
Others were a Toyota Starlet car conveying petroleum products; 10 bags of foreign parboiled rice and 23,520 sachets of foreign Vodka without NAFDAC certification.
Abdullahi advised smugglers to turn new leaves as the Customs Service would not spare them.
