Court vindicates former Diamond Bank staff Babatunde Faro

On the 9th of November 2016 case was filed before the court accusing a Diamond Bank staff Mr Babatunde Faro of being an accomplice to Mr Sada Adamu on a 4-count of money laundering by the Economic and financial Crimes Commission.

Adamu was alleged to have made cash payment of $1million being an amount exceeding the stipulated N5million threshold payable cash by an individual according to law, to Mr Faro. The accused however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

after several court appearances the court finally vindicated the accused saying he acted within the capacity of his duties as a staff of diamond bank , and the jurisdiction to which he executed his duties was on behalf of the bank and not personal.

The honorable Justice Dr. Nnamdi o. Dimgba on the 28th of November 2019 dismissed the case saying the criminal charges filed against both Mr Faro and Mr Adamu failed on all counts.

