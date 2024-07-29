2 men pay the price for stealing ₦1.1 million worth of iron rods

Avatus and Dickson, both from Taraba, had pleaded guilty to a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and malicious damage.

Chief Magistrate Mike Anyadiegwu, in his judgement, said he was sentencing the duo to seven years in prison for admitting to the offences and showing remorse. He also said that the sentence would run concurrently.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Innocent Agu, told the court that the convicts committed the offences on July 24 on Amawbia-Nise road, Akwa.

Agu told the court that the convicts damaged, cut and stole 120 pieces of 12mm iron rods used for the construction of drainage on Amawbia-Nise Road in Awka.