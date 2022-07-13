Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing brother

Delivering judgment, Justice Ogunmoye held that the ingredients of the offence of armed robbery and murder had been established against Akinola, thus, implying that the charge of armed robbery and murder had been proven beyond reasonable doubt.’s.

“In all, the prosecution has succeeded in convincing the court to resolve the sole issue for determination in its favour and I so do.

“The defendant is accordingly convicted as charged for the offence of armed robbery and murder.

“The defendant is sentenced to death by hanging in count one (Armed Robbery) and count two (Murder) until he be dead. May the Lord have mercy on your soul.

The police said Akinola on Nov. 19, 2019 at Usin Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti, robbed Tunde, his older brother of his Bajaj Motorcycle with Registration number ADK 011 VC, while armed with offensive weapon, to wit; gun.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 402 (2) and 319(1) of Criminal Code Law, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.

To prove his case the prosecutor, Mr Kunle-Shina Adeyemi, called four witnesses.

He tendered statements of the witnesses, statement of the defendant, two locally made guns, photograph of the defendant posing with the motorcycle, motorcycle particulars, and Medical report, among others as exhibits.