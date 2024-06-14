Court sentences man to 4 years imprisonment for removing condom during sex

Mukendi was sentenced after being convicted of rape for removing a condom without his partner's knowledge during sex.

The sentence was handed down at Inner London Crown Court following his conviction on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The assault was reported on Thursday, May 9, 2023, by a young woman in Brixton.

She had agreed to have sex with Mukendi under the condition that he wore a condom. However, during the encounter, he removed the protection without her consent.

The Metropolitan Police supported the victim from the moment she reported the incident, helping her through the "extremely difficult time."

The investigation included obtaining screenshots of messages Mukendi sent to the victim, in which he apologised for removing the condom and attempted to justify his actions by claiming he had not had sex in a long time.

Although Mukendi later deleted these messages, the screenshots played a crucial role in securing his conviction.

Prosecutions for non-consensual condom removal, which is classified as rape under English and Welsh law, are rare due to under-reporting.

Detective Constable Jack Earl, who led the investigation, emphasised the dedication of the officers in building a compelling case against Mukendi, ensuring justice for the victim and raising awareness that this crime is a form of rape.

“Throughout this investigation, Mukendi denied any wrongdoing - but our officers built a compelling case against him to leave no doubt in the jury's mind.

"We were dedicated to securing justice for the victim and will continue to raise awareness that this crime is a form of rape.

"The victim did the right thing to call the police straight away and her bravery should not be overshadowed,” Eari stated.