Court sentences 39 Ibadan Yahoo boys to prison, gives them ₦30k fine options

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, in a statement to newsmen in Ibadan, said the fraudsters were prosecuted at the Oyo State High Court on a separate one-count charge each.

Oyewale said the charge bordered on impersonation, cheating, possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining by false pretence.

He said they were sentenced by Justice O.S. Adeyemi, Justice Bayo Taiwo and Justice Ladiran Akintola in separate trials after pleading guilty to the charges.

Oyewale said the accused persons bagged jail terms ranging from one month to one year of community service.