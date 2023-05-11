The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court sends doctor to prison for sedating, raping nurse in Ilorin

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Prosecution Counsel, Gbenga Ayeni, informed the court of the gravity of the offence and the motion attached to the police report seeking the remand of the suspect.

Rape is a criminal offence in Nigeria [nairaland]
Rape is a criminal offence in Nigeria [nairaland]

Recommended articles

The suspect was arraigned on two counts of act of gross indecency and rape contrary to sections 285 and 283 of the penal code.

The police alleged that the defendant sedated the patient, who is a professional nurse and raped her.

The police said that investigation into the matter led to the recovery of a video recording containing sexual acts on the victim while medical tests also confirmed that the nurse was sexually assaulted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prosecution Counsel, Gbenga Ayeni, informed the court of the gravity of the offence and the motion attached to the police report seeking the remand of the suspect.

Magistrate Gbadeyan Jumoke Kamson, who handled the case granted Ayeni’s prayer for remand while the matter was adjourned until May 18.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I didn't lose to Tinubu in presidential election - Atiku insists

I didn't lose to Tinubu in presidential election - Atiku insists

Lagos empowers 20,000 farmers with agricultural inputs, assets

Lagos empowers 20,000 farmers with agricultural inputs, assets

NSE gives FG 18 days ultimatum over abduction, killings of members

NSE gives FG 18 days ultimatum over abduction, killings of members

Buhari inaugurates 6 TetFund projects in Benue university

Buhari inaugurates 6 TetFund projects in Benue university

Nnamdi Kanu may die in DSS custody - IPOB leader's lawyer expresses fear

Nnamdi Kanu may die in DSS custody - IPOB leader's lawyer expresses fear

This is not the Nigeria of my dream - 97-year-old Yoruba leader Pa Fasoranti

This is not the Nigeria of my dream - 97-year-old Yoruba leader Pa Fasoranti

Buhari’s fresh loan good for Nigeria — Prof Olurode

Buhari’s fresh loan good for Nigeria — Prof Olurode

Nigeria requires 1.8m blood units yearly to meet transfusion needs

Nigeria requires 1.8m blood units yearly to meet transfusion needs

Ebonyi university workers embark on strike, paralyse activities

Ebonyi university workers embark on strike, paralyse activities

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Master Lotanna Azuokeke, 15, scored a total of 337 marks in the examination.

UTME candidate scores 99 in Mathematics

7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman

7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman

Nike remains the most popular sneaker brand for teenagers, according to the most recent Piper Sandler survey.Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Thieves steal 200 sneakers without knowing they’re all for the right foot

Single mother of 11 visually-impaired children speaks about caring for them

Single mother of 11 visually-impaired children speaks about her suffering [Video]