The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands man for st*bbing his friend to d*ath

Damilare Famuyiwa

The defendant was said to have stabbed his friend with a kitchen knife after the latter complained that a ₦15,000 given to the former to share wasn’t done equally.

Court remands man for st*bbing his friend to d*ath
Court remands man for st*bbing his friend to d*ath

Recommended articles

Agu, who was arraigned in court on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, on two counts of murder, was accused of stabbing his friend, Stanley Ugo, in the stomach with a knife on Thursday, May 25, 2023, during a fight in the Ogudu area of the state.

According to the prosecution, the defendant was given ₦15,000 by a developer erecting a building around the Transformer Bus Stop in the Ogudu area of Lagos State, to share among the area boys, which he did.

However, the deceased and one other, after a while came to the defendant claiming that he did not share the money equally and in the cause of the argument, a fight erupted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendant, in the cause of the fight, was said to have retrieved a knife and stabbed the deceased in the stomach.

The prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen argued in court that the offence contravened Section 222 and is punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

While presenting a remand application, Nurudeen asked Magistrate Nwaka to remind the defendant for 30 days pending legal advice from the Director of Legal Prosecution.

Granting the request, Nwaka ordered the defendant to be remanded in the Ikoyi Custodial Centre and also directed that the case file be duplicated and sent to the DPP for legal advice

Nwaka also adjourned the case till July 5, 2023.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Corruption is a dream killer, ICPC boss tells Nigerian youths

Corruption is a dream killer, ICPC boss tells Nigerian youths

APC voids Ojougboh’s expulsion from Delta Chapter

APC voids Ojougboh’s expulsion from Delta Chapter

Bolt, Uber drivers strike over low prices

Bolt, Uber drivers strike over low prices

NIS promotes 32 officers in Katsina

NIS promotes 32 officers in Katsina

APC voids Ojougboh’s expulsion from its Delta Chapter

APC voids Ojougboh’s expulsion from its Delta Chapter

Tinubu will keep promise to review workers’ salaries – Forum

Tinubu will keep promise to review workers’ salaries – Forum

Tinubu seeks EU collaboration on security, economic development

Tinubu seeks EU collaboration on security, economic development

CAN reacts to El-Rufai's controversial video

CAN reacts to El-Rufai's controversial video

Tinubu hosts first Nigerian Governors Forum of tenure

Tinubu hosts first Nigerian Governors Forum of tenure

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Captain Planet is married to his big sister not wife - Counselor Lutterodt

There is nothing wrong with having sex with someone menstruating - Counselor Lutterodt

Prof Ama Ata Aidoo

Legendary Ghanaian author Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo is dead

Pastor sentenced to death for killing choir mistress

Court sentences pastor to d*ath for k*lling choir mistress in Rivers

Olumide Oyewole rapes and robs neighbour in Lagos

Man robs, r*pes neighbour in Lagos