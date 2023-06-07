Court remands man for st*bbing his friend to d*ath

Agu, who was arraigned in court on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, on two counts of murder, was accused of stabbing his friend, Stanley Ugo, in the stomach with a knife on Thursday, May 25, 2023, during a fight in the Ogudu area of the state.

According to the prosecution, the defendant was given ₦15,000 by a developer erecting a building around the Transformer Bus Stop in the Ogudu area of Lagos State, to share among the area boys, which he did.

However, the deceased and one other, after a while came to the defendant claiming that he did not share the money equally and in the cause of the argument, a fight erupted.

The defendant, in the cause of the fight, was said to have retrieved a knife and stabbed the deceased in the stomach.

The prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen argued in court that the offence contravened Section 222 and is punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

While presenting a remand application, Nurudeen asked Magistrate Nwaka to remind the defendant for 30 days pending legal advice from the Director of Legal Prosecution.

Granting the request, Nwaka ordered the defendant to be remanded in the Ikoyi Custodial Centre and also directed that the case file be duplicated and sent to the DPP for legal advice