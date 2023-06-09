The sports category has moved to a new website.
Court remands 3 men over alleged armed robbery

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendants are facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, receiving stolen property and robbery.

Nigerian court
Nigerian court

The Magistrate, Mrs A. Akinyemi, who did not take the pleas of the defendants, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Akinyemi adjourned the case until July 26 for DPP’s response.

The defendants are facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, receiving stolen property and robbery.

Earlier, the prosecutor, DSP Chinalu Nwadione, told the court that the defendants committed the offences with some other persons at large on April 13, at Ogba Road, Agege, Lagos.

Nwadione said that the defendants armed themselves with knifes and robbed the complainant, Mr Musa Ganiyu of his N20,000.

He also said that the defendants stole 504 cartons of origin bitters, valued at N4.5 million, property of Fafem Haulage Nigeria Ltd.

Nwadione said the defendants unlawfully had in their possession five cartons of origin bitters worth N45,000, suspected to be stolen property.

The Prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 411, 297, 287 and 329 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing, while Section 411 prescribes two years for conspiracy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

