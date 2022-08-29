Court orders remand of 32-year-old farmer for defiling a 13-year-old girl

The Prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu, told the court that the matter was referred to the corps by the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kafanchan on Aug.16.

Audu alleged that the defendant, who resides in Chikka, in Kaura Local Government Area of the state, lured the victim to his farm and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

According to him, the defendant confessed to the commission of the crime during investigation.

The prosecutor told the court that the offence contravened Section 258 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The Magistrate, Mr Samson Kwasu, however, did not take the plea of the defendant for lack of jurisdiction and ordered his remand at the correctional facility.

Kwasu directed the prosecutor to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.