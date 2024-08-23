ADVERTISEMENT
Naira Marley, Sam Larry, others to testify as Mohbad’s death investigation continues

Damilare Famuyiwa

With this court order, Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry will be reached for crucial testimonies as investigation continues on Mohbad’s death.

Sam Larry and Naira Marley (L-R) [BurnaBoy News / Facebook]

This decision comes as part of the ongoing inquest into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death on September 12, 2023.

The court has mandated that notices for witness summons be published in reputable national newspapers and on social media to reach several individuals.

Those required to testify include prominent figures such as singer Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley; Samson Eletu, also known as Sam Larry; Mohbad’s sister-in-law, Karimot Ogunbayo; Boluwatife Adeyemo, referred to as Darosha; and Mohbad’s lawyer, Oluwasanmi Falade.

Also, nurse Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who treated Mohbad, and Fidelis Esanbor, the driver who transported him to the hospital, are also to be summoned.

Magistrate T.A. Sotobi granted the request from Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, to use substituted service due to difficulties in directly serving these witnesses.

The court’s decision was communicated through a statement from the Aloba family’s legal team, which emphasised the necessity of ensuring the witnesses' prompt attendance.

The legal team, led by Wahab Shittu (SAN), argued for the inclusion of these individuals to clarify details related to Mohbad’s death.

The application also sought to recall Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, and the police officer in charge of the case, ASP Muhammad Yusuf, to address new issues and clarify statements made about an alleged altercation in Mohbad’s home.

The court has adjourned the case to allow time for the witness summons to be issued and for the witnesses to appear in court.

Mohbad, a former Marlian Music artiste, died at age 27 on September 12, 2023, under controversial circumstances that have fueled social media debates.

He left Naira Marley’s record label in February 2022, after which he claimed multiple times assault and threat to life.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

