Court jails surety for failing to produce suspect who stole seasoning cubes
The court also gave the surety an option of ₦10,000 fine.
The judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced Ukasha, who pleaded guilty to the charge and pleaded for leniency.
Bokkos, however, gave the surety an option of ₦10,000 fine.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the surety failed to produce an accused person in a case of seasoning cubes theft.
Gokwat said that Ukasha failed to produce the accused when needed in court, in contravention of the Plateau State Penal Code, Law.
