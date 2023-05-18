The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court jails surety for failing to produce suspect who stole seasoning cubes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court also gave the surety an option of ₦10,000 fine.

The convict failed to produce the accused when needed in court [Vanguard]
The convict failed to produce the accused when needed in court [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

The judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced Ukasha, who pleaded guilty to the charge and pleaded for leniency.

Bokkos, however, gave the surety an option of ₦10,000 fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the surety failed to produce an accused person in a case of seasoning cubes theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gokwat said that Ukasha failed to produce the accused when needed in court, in contravention of the Plateau State Penal Code, Law.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police blame IPOB for attack on US embassy convoy carrying 9 Nigerians

Police blame IPOB for attack on US embassy convoy carrying 9 Nigerians

Police arrest 2 suspects over killing of US embassy staff in Anambra

Police arrest 2 suspects over killing of US embassy staff in Anambra

Conjoined Nigerian twins undergo separation surgery in Saudi Arabia for free

Conjoined Nigerian twins undergo separation surgery in Saudi Arabia for free

'This is not BBNaija,' Tinubu, INEC beg tribunal to reject live TV coverage

'This is not BBNaija,' Tinubu, INEC beg tribunal to reject live TV coverage

Oby Ezekwesili demands Buhari handover power to her, not Tinubu

Oby Ezekwesili demands Buhari handover power to her, not Tinubu

US Govt reacts to killing of 4 American embassy officials in Anambra

US Govt reacts to killing of 4 American embassy officials in Anambra

Apapa ignores Obidients’ threat, intends to attend presidential tribunal on Friday

Apapa ignores Obidients’ threat, intends to attend presidential tribunal on Friday

Aviation Ministry renamed to ‘Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace’

Aviation Ministry renamed to ‘Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace’

Oldest, most complete Hebrew Bible sells for ₦17.6 billion at auction

Oldest, most complete Hebrew Bible sells for ₦17.6 billion at auction

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Truck carrying 40ft container falls on car in Lagos

Truck carrying 40ft container falls on car in Lagos

The Dubai-based social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha (middle) had been dodging the EFCC for months before he was rearrested [Twitter/@NaijaPR]

EFCC arrests Mompha, again, on alleged ₦6 billion fraud case

Bank staffers arrested

Bank staff pushes debtor’s wife to d*ath in Ogun

The court ruled that he would almost certainly not be eligible for early release from prison [Guardian]

Court jails nurse for drugging patients so they wouldn't disturb his sleep