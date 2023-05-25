The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court jails painter for stealing 4 Bibles, 14 caprisonne drinks from church

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court provided the convict with the option to pay a fine of ₦‎10,000 to escape the jail term.

The convict admitted to the crime (image used for illustration) [Whistler]
The convict admitted to the crime (image used for illustration) [Whistler]

Recommended articles

The judge, Abubakar Sadiq, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charge of theft.

Sadiq, however, gave him the option to pay a fine of ₦‎10,000 or serve the jail term.

"Based on your admission to committing the crime, you are hereby, convicted as charged.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You are also hereby sentenced to two months imprisonment, or pay a fine of ₦10,000," the judge ruled.

Sadiq also advised the convict not to repeat the act and warned that the court would not be lenient on him if he commits such a crime again.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, O. S. Osho, told the court that the matter was reported at the Durumi Police Station by David Usman, the chief security officer of Living Faith Church, Durumi I branch.

Osho said that the convict trespassed into the church premises and stole three mini Bibles, one big Bible, 14 caprisonne drinks, two bottles of water, 18 testimonial certificates, and 124 church membership forms.

Other items, he said, are security jackets, two shirts, two jackets, two handkerchiefs, two bags and some cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor said that during the police investigation, all the items were recovered from him.

According to him, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DSS warns Nigerians not to disrupt Tinubu's presidential inauguration

DSS warns Nigerians not to disrupt Tinubu's presidential inauguration

Fight erupts in Bolivian Parliament over jailed governor

Fight erupts in Bolivian Parliament over jailed governor

Outgoing Buhari approves policy for economic empowerment of Nigerian women

Outgoing Buhari approves policy for economic empowerment of Nigerian women

FG approves South African company to publish Nigerian laws

FG approves South African company to publish Nigerian laws

Ambrose Alli University denies increasing tuition fees

Ambrose Alli University denies increasing tuition fees

FG unveils portal to connect retired senior citizens with opportunities

FG unveils portal to connect retired senior citizens with opportunities

Young police officer detained after attempting to resign

Young police officer detained after attempting to resign

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 13 projects across Lagos as first term ends

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 13 projects across Lagos as first term ends

Aisha Buhari wants better support for military personnel, wives

Aisha Buhari wants better support for military personnel, wives

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Congolese Minister describes impregnating deputy as workplace accident. [Punch]

Congolese deputy minister reacts to rumoured pregnancy for Education Minister

Apostle Johnson Suleman has been involved in other public scandals in the past [Daily Post]

Apostle Suleman dares Halima Abubakar to prove in court they had affair

Ogun student, who lost school fees to gambling, commits suicide. [Vanguard]

Ogun student, who lost school fees to gambling, commits suicide

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offence Act 2006 (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Court grants ₦20 million bail to woman accused of stealing ₦2.9 billion