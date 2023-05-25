Court jails painter for stealing 4 Bibles, 14 caprisonne drinks from church

The judge, Abubakar Sadiq, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charge of theft.

Sadiq, however, gave him the option to pay a fine of ₦‎10,000 or serve the jail term.

"Based on your admission to committing the crime, you are hereby, convicted as charged.

"You are also hereby sentenced to two months imprisonment, or pay a fine of ₦10,000," the judge ruled.

Sadiq also advised the convict not to repeat the act and warned that the court would not be lenient on him if he commits such a crime again.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, O. S. Osho, told the court that the matter was reported at the Durumi Police Station by David Usman, the chief security officer of Living Faith Church, Durumi I branch.

Osho said that the convict trespassed into the church premises and stole three mini Bibles, one big Bible, 14 caprisonne drinks, two bottles of water, 18 testimonial certificates, and 124 church membership forms.

Other items, he said, are security jackets, two shirts, two jackets, two handkerchiefs, two bags and some cash.

The prosecutor said that during the police investigation, all the items were recovered from him.