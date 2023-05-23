Court dissolves businesswoman's 19-year-old 'loveless' marriage

The judge, Garba Gambo, dissolved the marriage according to Islamic law, following Alimi's prayer for divorce on grounds of lack of love.

Gambo said that Aladejana refused to appear in court for once and did not send a message or representative to the court.

He held that the attitude of the respondent clearly showed he had no respect for the court nor love for the petitioner but wanted to torment and oppress her.

The judge however ordered the petitioner to pay the dowry of ₦‎20,000 to the registry of the court which would be kept for the respondent to collect, and dissolved the marriage under khuli in Islamic law.

Khuli is a procedure through which a woman can divorce herself from her husband in Islam, by returning the dowry and everything she received from him during their life together, or without returning anything, as agreed by the spouse or judge.

Gambo said that filing a case of custody of children or maintenance while in marriage is premature and ordered the petitioner to file the same afresh.

Earlier, the petitioner had told the court she got married to the respondent under Islamic law in 2004 and is blessed with six children ages 19, 18, 14,12, 9 and 4.

She said that since she got married, the respondent had been living in Ekiti State while she stayed in Abuja where he visited from time to time.

Alimi further said she was tired of the marriage and all efforts made to make it work proved abortive.

She however begged the court to dissolve the marriage on grounds of lack of love under khuli, in order to protect her faith.