52 year old electrician in court for allegedly escaping with ₦300k for TV repair

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendant committed the offences in 2021 but was apprehended in 2023.

The Police slammed a three-count charge on Dimkpa, bordering on obtaining by false pretences and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty. The Prosecutor, Insp Bassey Sunday, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in 2021, at Praiseville Estate, Phase 3, Ogudu, Lagos, but was apprehended in 2023.

Sunday said that the defendant collected ₦300,000 as part payment to repair Mr Micheal Ebube’s 75 inch LG plasma television, but failed to fix it.

“The defendant charged ₦600,000 as his fee, the complainant gave him ₦300,000 to buy the needed parts to fix the tv, and he disappeared with the money,” he said.

He said that the complainant reported the case to the police and the defendant was finally apprehended in 2023. Sunday said that the offences contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.O Tanimola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦200,000 with two sureties in like sum. Tanimola adjourned the case until December 4, for mention.

