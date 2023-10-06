ADVERTISEMENT
Commotion erupts as male genitals allegedly vanish in Karu, environs

News Agency Of Nigeria

Commotion erupts as male genitals allegedly vanish in Karu, environs

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the past three weeks, more than 10 people in the communities reportedly lost their organs to some suspected ritualists yet to be apprehended.

Some of the victims, Habib, Sanyoalu and Ibrahim, whose surnames were withheld, had alleged that they had contact with an unknown man, and suddenly their genitals shrunk.

According to them, it was so sudden and they stopped feeling their reproductive organs.

NAN correspondent, who visited the Karu Police station, reports that the situation is not different as some victims also alleged that their organs were missing after a handshake with a stranger.

The victims said the suspects were beaten and seriously injured before the intervention of the police.

The victims said the suspect approached them at different minutes, asking for directions.

According to them, as soon as the suspects left them, they discovered their organs shrunk and they could no longer feel it.

Meanwhile, the DPO Ogungbemi Igbekele, took the victims in the company of other policemen to the Nyanya General Hospital, to check their organs and ascertain the allegation.

Igbekele said the case was not established, since it had not been proved medically, adding that he would make sure that justice prevailed if the cases were true.

However, after a thorough examination of the victims at the hospital, it was revealed by the doctors that the victims' reproductive organs were intact and perfect, even though the victims said otherwise.

NAN reports that the suspect, whose name was also not mentioned, was in bad shape after being battered, and received medical treatment before returning to the station.

News Agency Of Nigeria

