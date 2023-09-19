ADVERTISEMENT
Chief pharmacist will spend the rest of his life in prison for raping girl

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict is a former Chief Pharmacist of National Hospital, Abuja.

The convicted pharmacist, Abubakar Danraka [NAN]
NAPTIP’s press officer, Vincent Adekoye, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adekoye said an FCT High Court sitting in Kubwa, convicted and sentenced Danraka to life imprisonment on Monday.

According to him, the court was presided over by Justice A. Akanbi-Yusuf, after NAPTIP's prosecution team had successfully proved the charge beyond reasonable doubt.

He said that the suspect was charged to court vide a charge dated August 9, 2021, and was later arraigned on April 5, 2022. The convict, according to Adekoye, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He said that the convict is a former Chief Pharmacist of National Hospital, Abuja, and a Senior Special Adviser on Technical to the Director of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development.

He said that the public servant was charged with rape (sodomy) under Section 1 of the Volence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act of 2015.

Adekoye said that the convict was arrested on March 27, 2020, for defiling a minor, whose parents reside within the same neighbourhood in Abuja.

He said that the convict lured the victim to his apartment, had anal intercourse with her after spiking her drink. He said that the judgement brought to a definitive conclusion of a three-year old controversial rape trial.

The statement also quoted NAPTIP Director-General, Prof. Fatma Waziri-Azi, as commending the judgment, saying it would serve as deterrent to other would-be offenders under the VAPP Act.

She said, "I want to specially commend the judiciary for its sustained collaboration and support in the implementation of the VAPP/Law in the country which has culminated in this landmark judgment."

The NAPTIP boss said that the judgment is a victory for the country at large.

"In a bid to make Nigeria a violence–free nation, with the collaboration all our esteemed partners and stakeholders, NAPTIP will continue to scale efforts to ensure more convictions and less impunity.

"This is the third rape conviction and counting secured by NAPTIP in the FCT for the year 2023," Waziri-Azi said.

