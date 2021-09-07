Celebrating phenomenal Eastern women

It is a gathering where Igbo women collectively chart the course of the future of their communities by fostering progressiveness through peacebuilding, healthcare outreaches, politics and rural development.

But it is common knowledge that no event is truly considered successful without the involvement of great-tasting and nutrient-packed meals. This is why Golden Penny Foods, the flagship brand of Flour Mills of Nigeria, is at the heart of every family and occasion.

This August meeting, the brand set out to celebrate and support Igbo women to own their cultural heritage by sponsoring the event in five Eastern cities of the nation: Aba, Owerri, Ebonyi, Onitsha and Enugu.

Using this avenue to reward their relentless effort and exceptional contributions to communal growth and development, Golden Penny encouraged the Igbo womenfolk to continue playing their part in nation-building by organizing the Golden August Parti.

To commemorate this cultural event, several activities were recorded at the Golden August Parti across the five selected Eastern states, some of which include:

Cooking and enjoying Golden Penny products in unique ways

A great meal hinges on certain factors such as ingredients and method of preparation.

Through cooking and tasting competitions, Golden Penny spurred Eastern women to devise novel ways through which they make and enjoy meals using products such as Golden penny Semovita, Pasta, Noodles, Soya oil. All participants were rewarded with branded items and products.

Celebrating 5,000 women

Nigerian women all over the world play a pivotal role both at home and in society.

Their tenacity and resilience foster goodwill and unity within their sphere of influence. As a result of these attributes demonstrated also by Eastern women, Golden Penny resolved to reward 1000 women each from the five Eastern cities. They were awarded gift packs which included Golden Penny products.

Supporting an Active Lifestyle with Fun activities

After enjoying energy-packed meals made with Golden Penny products, the women engaged in fun activities that had the rest of the attendees cheering them on. From games to cooking competitions, Golden Penny motivated Eastern women to learn to unwind often the easy way, to stay agile for both their meetings and the busy days ahead.

Health Education and Health Checks

Due to the physical exhaustion that women experience as a result of their busy daily schedule, the need arises for them to get health checks often. For this reason, Golden Penny also incorporated a health session into the Golden August Parti.

Health practitioners were invited to give health talks and also conduct medical checks for women who were present at the event. They emphasized that women stay conscious of the meals they consume and the environment in which they reside. Women were also advised to cultivate healthy lifestyle habits that will greatly impact their daily lives and their families.

Raffle Draw Grand Prize

It was all fun at this year’s Golden August Parti has the event ended on a high note.

For all the Eastern states where Golden Penny sponsored the August meeting, a hefty cow was unveiled as the grand prize to be won in each community. The women entered to be part of a raffle draw activity and four lucky women emerged winners.

To wrap up the event, the Eastern women danced and enjoyed the rest of the day in an open space, in the company of other members of their communities.

To stay informed of our upcoming events and other activities, kindly follow our social media pages:

Facebook: Golden Penny Semovita

Instagram: @gpennyswallow

Website: www.fmnfoods.com