Catch GAGE Awards live on TVC, GOTV Channel 27 and Startimes Channel 121

The virtual edition will be hosted by Ex – BBNaija star Bisola Aiyeola alongside a stellar cast of entertainers billed to perform on the night.

It will be interesting to see the winner of some of the categories such as the Online Influencer, Online Comedian of the Year, Banking App of the Year, Data Service provider of the Year, Webseries of the Year,Content Creator of the Year etc.

The proceedings at the GAGE Awards will broadcast live on TVC on GOTV Channel 27, Startimes Channel 121. One can attend the GAGE Awards by registering is via this link, https://gageawards.com/register/ to get exclusives of the event.

It will be recalled that GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate and spotlight the best individuals, brands or groups who have enriched lives in 2020 by leveraging on the power of digital to simplify our everyday lives.

The award recognizes, celebrates, rewards, and amplifies the eventual winners' outstanding activities and contributions to the digital ecosystem yearly.