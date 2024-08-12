Bomb explosion leaves policeman dead, another seriously injured in Anambra

The attack occurred around 9:20 am on Friday, August 9, 2024, when assailants threw explosive devices at the officers stationed at the checkpoint. The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.

According to SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Anambra, the State Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Itam has ordered a comprehensive manhunt for the perpetrators.

The operation, led by the Assistant Commissioner in charge of the Nnewi Area Command, involves collaboration with local residents to identify and apprehend the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the attack, one officer was killed instantly by an explosive, while another sustained severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

“In the ensuing gun duel by the police operatives, one of the police personnel was fatally hit by an explosive thrown at them by the gunmen and the other that is seriously injured is currently receiving treatment in the hospital. To this end, a police team has taken over the area, further details shall be communicated,” the police spokesperson stated.

In response to the incident, a police team has been deployed to secure the area and continue the search for those responsible.