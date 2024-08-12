ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bomb explosion leaves policeman dead, another seriously injured in Anambra

Damilare Famuyiwa

The officer was manning a checkpoint in Anambra State when a bomb exploded.

The motive behind the attack is unknown [Punch]
The motive behind the attack is unknown [Punch]

Recommended articles

The attack occurred around 9:20 am on Friday, August 9, 2024, when assailants threw explosive devices at the officers stationed at the checkpoint. The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.

According to SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Anambra, the State Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Itam has ordered a comprehensive manhunt for the perpetrators.

The operation, led by the Assistant Commissioner in charge of the Nnewi Area Command, involves collaboration with local residents to identify and apprehend the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the attack, one officer was killed instantly by an explosive, while another sustained severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

In the ensuing gun duel by the police operatives, one of the police personnel was fatally hit by an explosive thrown at them by the gunmen and the other that is seriously injured is currently receiving treatment in the hospital. To this end, a police team has taken over the area, further details shall be communicated,” the police spokesperson stated.

In response to the incident, a police team has been deployed to secure the area and continue the search for those responsible.

The Commissioner of Police has stressed the urgency of this operation and appealed to the community for assistance in capturing the attackers. Authorities are working to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NIS summons wife for ripping husband’s passport at Lagos Airport

NIS summons wife for ripping husband’s passport at Lagos Airport

Edo 2024: Audit report released as Ighodalo tops opinion poll

Edo 2024: Audit report released as Ighodalo tops opinion poll

Edo 2024: Oshiomhole's claims debunked as court clears Ighodalo's candidacy

Edo 2024: Oshiomhole's claims debunked as court clears Ighodalo's candidacy

WAEC releases 2024 WASSCE results - here's how to check

WAEC releases 2024 WASSCE results - here's how to check

'I'm not satisfied with my work,' - Vice President resigns after 11 days in office

'I'm not satisfied with my work,' - Vice President resigns after 11 days in office

Couple in passport mutilation saga at Lagos Airport trade tackles over incident

Couple in passport mutilation saga at Lagos Airport trade tackles over incident

Pilot dies in helicopter crash into hotel roof, investigation ongoing

Pilot dies in helicopter crash into hotel roof, investigation ongoing

Senate denies claims of setting its salaries, receiving special funds from Tinubu

Senate denies claims of setting its salaries, receiving special funds from Tinubu

UNIBEN bans hot plates, ring boilers in hostels to reduce energy costs

UNIBEN bans hot plates, ring boilers in hostels to reduce energy costs

Pulse Sports

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The driver will spend time in a correctional facility (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Driver bags 1-year jail term with no fine option for stealing company car

The deceased lecturer, Dr Gyang [Punch]

Kidnappers release children of slain lecturer after 37 days in captivity

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Police arrest 2 Benin Republic nationals for stealing car during protest in Lagos

17-year-old boy electrocuted while working with stepdad at construction site/Illustration (TheBusinessIntelligence)

17-year-old boy electrocuted while working with stepdad at construction site