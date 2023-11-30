Bolt driver, female passenger abducted in UNICAL staff quarters

The incident was said to have occurred at the staff quarters of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), the destination of the driver. The driver identified to be Jeremiah Enya, was said to be with three passengers when the incident occurred.

While he was abducted with a female passenger, the two other occupants in the vehicle were reported to be a male and female passengers. It was gathered that the kidnappers whisked their two victims away on the car they came with while they abandoned the Bolt drivers car.

Staff of the university have of recent become targets for kidnappers in Calabar. The university’s Director of Servicom, Prof. Patrick Egaga, was only a fourth night ago, abducted at his residence in the staff quarters.

