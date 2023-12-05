Barber dies in saloon fight over ₦10,000 in Delta

Disclosing this incident, Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe stated that the customers were three in numbers, adding that they visited the barber’s saloon shop to cut their hair when an argument ensued between them.

In a post via his X handle, Edafe wrote that “young boys in Eku Delta State contracted a barber in Abraka for ₦15,000. The barber said he was too busy, so the boys asked for a refund.

“The barber refunded ₦5,000, promising to pay the balance the next day. The three boys later went to his shop, to make their dreads, a fight ensued between them and the barber.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The police spokesman added that during the fight, one of the customers fetched an iron mopping stick to hit the barber.

“He was rushed to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment. The suspects are presently at State CID Asaba.

“Something that could have been avoided,” he added.

This incident happened barely seven days after a 25-year-old security guard, identified simply as Solomon, had lost his life after being stabbed to death at Langbasa in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the deceased left his duty post and stepped out to discuss with some friends on the street where he lived.

ADVERTISEMENT

The discussion had barely lasted close to an hour when an argument broke out between him and one 20-year-old Muhammed.