ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Barber dies in saloon fight over ₦10,000 in Delta

Damilare Famuyiwa

The fight was over a balance of ₦10,000.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment [X/Bright Edafe]
He was rushed to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment [X/Bright Edafe]

Recommended articles

Disclosing this incident, Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe stated that the customers were three in numbers, adding that they visited the barber’s saloon shop to cut their hair when an argument ensued between them.

In a post via his X handle, Edafe wrote that “young boys in Eku Delta State contracted a barber in Abraka for ₦15,000. The barber said he was too busy, so the boys asked for a refund.

“The barber refunded ₦5,000, promising to pay the balance the next day. The three boys later went to his shop, to make their dreads, a fight ensued between them and the barber.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The police spokesman added that during the fight, one of the customers fetched an iron mopping stick to hit the barber.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment. The suspects are presently at State CID Asaba.

“Something that could have been avoided,” he added.

This incident happened barely seven days after a 25-year-old security guard, identified simply as Solomon, had lost his life after being stabbed to death at Langbasa in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the deceased left his duty post and stepped out to discuss with some friends on the street where he lived.

ADVERTISEMENT

The discussion had barely lasted close to an hour when an argument broke out between him and one 20-year-old Muhammed.

The argument later degenerated into a fight between the two. Agitated by the development, Muhammed was said to have left the spot, headed for a sharp object and returned to stab Solomon in the chest.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU raises alarm over increased resignations in public universities

ASUU raises alarm over increased resignations in public universities

10 times Nigerian Security Forces have mistakenly bombed civilians

10 times Nigerian Security Forces have mistakenly bombed civilians

NAF puts presidential aircraft, Falcon 900B, up for sale

NAF puts presidential aircraft, Falcon 900B, up for sale

Senate warns Ministries, Departments & Agencies against sabotaging 2024 Budget cycle

Senate warns Ministries, Departments & Agencies against sabotaging 2024 Budget cycle

Culture, language important to the wellbeing of society, promote social dignity - Prof Gana

Culture, language important to the wellbeing of society, promote social dignity - Prof Gana

Governor Mba presents ₦521.6 billion 2024 budget for Enugu State

Governor Mba presents ₦521.6 billion 2024 budget for Enugu State

NBS calls for collaboration on data collection, analysis to empower decision-making

NBS calls for collaboration on data collection, analysis to empower decision-making

Governor Obaseki presents ₦325.3bn for 2024 budget Edo State

Governor Obaseki presents ₦325.3bn for 2024 budget Edo State

Terrorists embed themselves within civilians - DHQ on Kaduna air strike

Terrorists embed themselves within civilians - DHQ on Kaduna air strike

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Thieves forced to drink crates of alcohol they stole from a store amid flogging

Thieves forced to drink crates of alcohol they stole from a store [video]

8 month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry by mother rescued alive

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued

LGBTQ

Mother of two accused of being a lesbian in Ashaiman

Kaduna Electric apprehends suspected energy thief at night raid (Punch Newspapers)

Kaduna Electric apprehends suspected energy thief at night raid