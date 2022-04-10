RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Armed robbers storm Ayefele's radio station, interrupt live broadcast

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The robbers carted away money, laptops and other valuables.

Yinka Ayefele (MON), the Nigerian singer is a pop culture icon.
Armed robbers have attacked Fresh FM, a radio station owned by popular Gospel musician Yinka Ayefele.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state, where the station is located.

An official of the station, who confirmed the attack to Punch, said the three-man gang stormed the station during a live broadcast.

He added that the on-duty workers were dispossessed of their belongings which include, laptops, money and other valuables.

“No fatality. No one was injured, they just took away valuables,” he said.

More details to come..............

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

