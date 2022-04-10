Armed robbers storm Ayefele's radio station, interrupt live broadcast

Armed robbers have attacked Fresh FM, a radio station owned by popular Gospel musician Yinka Ayefele.
The robbers carted away money, laptops and other valuables.
The incident happened on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state, where the station is located.
An official of the station, who confirmed the attack to Punch, said the three-man gang stormed the station during a live broadcast.
He added that the on-duty workers were dispossessed of their belongings which include, laptops, money and other valuables.
“No fatality. No one was injured, they just took away valuables,” he said.
More details to come..............
