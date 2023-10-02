ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Armed men burn 3 buses, 4 motorcycles, others in Ebonyi - Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the police, the armed men are suspected to be member of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Armed gunmen (Credit: PM News)
Armed gunmen (Credit: PM News)

Recommended articles

SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Spokesperson of the Command, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the attack occured in Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu local government area of the state, along the Enugu-Abakaliki expressway.

Onovwakpoyeya added that the armed men are suspected to be member of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). She stated, however, that no life was lost during the attack.

According to her, “On Oct. 2, armed men, suspected to be IPOB/ESN members in a sienna car attacked commuter buses, tricycles and motorcycles at Ezzangbo junction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They burnt down three commuter buses, four motorcycles and one tricycle.

“No life was lost,” she stated.

The Command Spokesperson noted that the operatives of the Command have been dispatched to the scene of the incident to fish out the perpetrators.

“And we believe that before the end of the day, the perpetrators will be apprehended,” she added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Speaker Abbas appoints Prof Dan-Azumi as Chief of Staff

Speaker Abbas appoints Prof Dan-Azumi as Chief of Staff

Nigeria's First Emeritus Professor, Umaru Shehu, dies at 97

Nigeria's First Emeritus Professor, Umaru Shehu, dies at 97

Tribunal upholds election of Gov Ahmadu Fintiri, dismisses SDP petition

Tribunal upholds election of Gov Ahmadu Fintiri, dismisses SDP petition

PDP wins as tribunal sacks Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State

PDP wins as tribunal sacks Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State

Nigerians abroad warned to stop wishing ill on those in homeland

Nigerians abroad warned to stop wishing ill on those in homeland

BOA working on recovering ₦243 million loan from 150 debtors - Official

BOA working on recovering ₦243 million loan from 150 debtors - Official

Abia youths accuse Alex Otti of spending state funds on Peter Obi

Abia youths accuse Alex Otti of spending state funds on Peter Obi

Garba Shehu defends Buhari's legacy admist criticism from First Lady Remi Tinubu

Garba Shehu defends Buhari's legacy admist criticism from First Lady Remi Tinubu

Plateau Govt warns youths against jungle justice

Plateau Govt warns youths against jungle justice

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Killaboi is still on the run months after he killed his girlfriend, Augusta, during an argument [Tori News]

Killaboi confessed he killed Augusta, but he has remained free since July

The suspect will be charged to court for prosecution [Punch]

Woman raises alarm after catching her husband burying newborn baby

Oluwatoyin Salau was 19 years old when she was raped and murdered [Hali Tauxe/Tallahassee]

Court sentences American who killed Oluwatoyin Salau to life imprisonment

Man attempting to jump off Falomo Bridge [Ikejabird]

Man rescued from committing suicide on Lagos bridge