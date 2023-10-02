Armed men burn 3 buses, 4 motorcycles, others in Ebonyi - Police

SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Spokesperson of the Command, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the attack occured in Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu local government area of the state, along the Enugu-Abakaliki expressway.

Onovwakpoyeya added that the armed men are suspected to be member of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). She stated, however, that no life was lost during the attack.

According to her, “On Oct. 2, armed men, suspected to be IPOB/ESN members in a sienna car attacked commuter buses, tricycles and motorcycles at Ezzangbo junction.

“They burnt down three commuter buses, four motorcycles and one tricycle.

“No life was lost,” she stated.

The Command Spokesperson noted that the operatives of the Command have been dispatched to the scene of the incident to fish out the perpetrators.