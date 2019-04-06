The policeman attached to the Special Protection Unit of the Lagos State Police Command is said to be working as an orderly to a rich man in the Ajiran area of Lekki.

The officer identified as sergeant Kabiru according to Punch had gone to buy a N200 recharge card from a shop operated by one Sherifat.

Kabiru was said to have given the woman N500 and collected N200 and N100 notes as his change, but the policeman complained that the N100 note was “bad” and requested for another.

According to Punch, the woman eventually offered to return the N500 note and withdrew her card.

This didn't go down well with the police officer as he reportedly left in anger and returned with his rifle some minutes later.

The angry policeman allegedly shot into the ground and inflicted gunshot wound on one Jubril Mobolaji, who was said to have gone to the shop to buy some items, Punch reports.

A source who spoke to Punch about the incident said the matter was reported at the Ilasan Police Station and Sergeant Kabiru was arrested.

The source said, “On Tuesday, March 19, around 10:00pm, Sergeant Kabiru went to buy recharge card from a woman, who has a shop in Ajiran.

“He bought N200 recharge card and the woman gave him N300 change. He complained that the N100 note was bad and the woman said she did not have a better one. The woman tried to explain to him that she also collected it from a customer.

“It resulted in an argument between him and the woman and they abused each other. The man left her shop in anger.

“Surprisingly, he came back some minutes later armed with a gun and threatened to kill the woman. He fired a shot into the ground and a bullet hit a man (Mobolaji) who wanted to buy something at the shop.

“Policemen from the Ilasan Division arrested the cop but I don’t know the development on the case.”

Recall that in December 2018, a police officer shot a young man for arguing with him.

According to the person who broke the news, Chibuzo ‘King Absolute’ Anthony who tweets @KingAbsolute narrated that the man who was shot was traveling to Lagos when the office flagged the bus he was traveling in. There was then an altercation before the policeman shot the unidentified man in the leg for arguing with him.