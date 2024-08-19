ADVERTISEMENT
Angry mob sets car ablaze over pedestrian’s death in auto crash

Damilare Famuyiwa

The force of the collision threw both the motorcycle rider and a nearby pedestrian into an open drainage.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident happened [Punch]
The incident occurred around 11:30 am when a Toyota vehicle, travelling towards Kara, lost control and collided with a Bajaj motorcycle.

Both individuals were quickly transported to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) for medical attention.

However, in spite of the prompt response, the pedestrian was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The motorcyclist's condition is still unclear.

It was later gathered that the driver of the Toyota vehicle fled the scene immediately after the accident, igniting outrage among local residents. In their anger, the mob set the abandoned vehicle on fire before the arrival of law enforcement and emergency services.

The fire consumed the car, leaving it severely damaged.

Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola confirmed that the pedestrian's body has been removed and taken to the OOUTH morgue for further examination.

The driver of the vehicle was reportedly heading towards Kara, Sabo, Sagamu when he collided with the motorcycle rider, who simultaneously struck a pedestrian walking along the road before falling into a gutter.

“The pedestrian and the motorcycle rider, whose names are yet to be identified, were immediately rushed to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital for medical attention. Unfortunately, the pedestrian gave up the ghost at the hospital.

“The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene of the accident, but his car was set ablaze by the irate youths, before the arrival of the policeman and other agencies who visited the scene of the accident,” the police spokesperson stated.

Meanwhile, the remains of the Toyota vehicle and the damaged motorcycle have been recovered and are now secured in Sagamu for inspection and further investigation.

