Angered woman hires hitmen to kill husband after misunderstanding

Ayoola, whose address was not provided was charged with a threat to kill. She pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, Insp Akeem Akinloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 4, at about 1:00 pm, in the Oluyole area, Ibadan.
Akinloye said the defendant hired some killers to kill her husband, Jide, after having a misunderstanding with him. He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 86 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.
The Chief Magistrate, Olabisi Ogunkanmi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦1 million with two reliable sureties in like sum. She adjourned the case until November 6, for a hearing.