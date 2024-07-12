Angered woman hires hitmen to kill husband after misunderstanding

Ayoola, whose address was not provided was charged with a threat to kill. She pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, Insp Akeem Akinloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 4, at about 1:00 pm, in the Oluyole area, Ibadan.

Akinloye said the defendant hired some killers to kill her husband, Jide, after having a misunderstanding with him. He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 86 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.