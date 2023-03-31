The sports category has moved to a new website.
Anambra woman delivers quintuplets after 9 years of marriage, begs for help

Nurudeen Shotayo

The woman had been married for nine years without the fruit of the womb.

Anambra woman delivers quintuplets after 9 years of marriage, begs for help. (Photo used for the purpose of illustration)

The quintuplets, consisting of three boys and two girls, were delivered through a caesarean section at Life International Hospital, Awka, Anambra State, late night Thursday, March 30, 2023.

According to The Punch, the new mother, who finished her National Youths Service Corps in July 2022, is married to Tochukwu Amaechi, an Onitsha-based petty trader.

However, the newborns are currently receiving medical attention in the intensive care unit of the hospital prompting the woman to appeal to the government and other Good samaritans to assist her to offset the over N7.5m bill.

While speaking to journalists at the hospital, her sister, Ebele Oranekwu, disclosed that the bill for the incubators alone is N250,000 per day, adding that the babies were expected to be there for about 30 days.

Oranekwu's words: This bill amounted to about N7.5m aside from other huge bills already accumulated in the past two months of managing the delicate pregnancy at the hospital.

“We are therefore calling on philanthropists, governments and non-governmental organisations to come to our aid to enable us to offset the huge medical bills so we can reap the full benefits of God’s blessings upon our family.

The Punch also quoted a caregiver at the hospital who spoke under the condition of anonymity as saying that the children and their mother were responding well to treatment.

Nurudeen Shotayo

