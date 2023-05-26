The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Again, Okobaba plank market in Ebutte Metta burn

Bayo Wahab

Okobaba plank market in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos State is on fire again.

Okobaba plank market in Ebutte Metta guts fire again. [BBC]
Okobaba plank market in Ebutte Metta guts fire again. [BBC]

Recommended articles

Details later...

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts

Adamawa grants ₦‎15k to 38,000 students as scholarship allowance

Adamawa grants ₦‎15k to 38,000 students as scholarship allowance

FRSC deploys 365 officers, 40 patrol vehicles for Tinubu's inauguration

FRSC deploys 365 officers, 40 patrol vehicles for Tinubu's inauguration

Police begin investigation into killing of Imo traditional ruler

Police begin investigation into killing of Imo traditional ruler

I'm not ready to walk away  -  Atiku reacts to Supreme Court's verdict against PDP

I'm not ready to walk away  -  Atiku reacts to Supreme Court's verdict against PDP

APC women predict citizens will beg Tinubu for second term

APC women predict citizens will beg Tinubu for second term

FBI reveals plot to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II in 1983

FBI reveals plot to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II in 1983

10th Assembly: Group appeals to G7-members to uphold Abbas’ nomination as Speaker

10th Assembly: Group appeals to G7-members to uphold Abbas’ nomination as Speaker

Police announce traffic diversions in Abuja ahead of Tinubu's inauguration

Police announce traffic diversions in Abuja ahead of Tinubu's inauguration

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Congolese Minister describes impregnating deputy as workplace accident. [Punch]

Congolese deputy minister reacts to rumoured pregnancy for Education Minister

Apostle Johnson Suleman has been involved in other public scandals in the past [Daily Post]

Apostle Suleman dares Halima Abubakar to prove in court they had affair

Ogun student, who lost school fees to gambling, commits suicide. [Vanguard]

Ogun student, who lost school fees to gambling, commits suicide

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offence Act 2006 (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Court grants ₦20 million bail to woman accused of stealing ₦2.9 billion