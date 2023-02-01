ADVERTISEMENT
Again, container crushes commercial bus in Lagos

Nurudeen Shotayo

This is the third container-related accident recorded in Lagos in less than one week.

The latest incident, involving a 20-ft container occurred in the Oshodi area of the state in the afternoon of Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Pulse reports that this is the third contained-related incident in Nigeria's commercial capital in the space of three days.

According to a witness, Wednesday's incident at Oshodi was caused by a brake failure, reported The Punch.

It was gathered that the passengers in the bus managed to come out unhurt, but the same can't be said of the bus driver who sustained a yet-to-be-ascertained degree of injury.

Pulse reports that container accidents have become a common occurrence in Lagos State with government agencies seemed lost on how to curtail them.

Recall on Sunday, January 29, 2023, nine people were crushed to death by a 20-ft container that fell off a truck in the Ojuelegba area of the state.

While the Ojuelegba area has become a death trap of some sort for residents due to incidences of containers falling off the bridge, incidents of such nature aren't restricted to just the axis.

Barely 24 hours after the Sunday tragedy, a 40-ft container fell off another truck in the Dopemu area of the state on Monday, January 30, 2023, causing traffic on the road.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

