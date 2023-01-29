Again, 2 die, 30 sustain injuries in Bauchi auto crash

NAN also reports that this was coming barely 48 hours after two people lost their lives and seven others sustained various injuries in a road crash in Zalanga village of Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

According to the Sector Commander, the accident, which involved one Toyota Carina car, a Toyota Corolla car, and one Toyota Hiace bus, happened around 12:30 p.m.

He explained that it took the personnel of the corps barely five minutes to arrive at the scene of the crash to clear the site and attributed the cause of the crash to a speed violation.

“Thirty-two people were involved in the fatal road crash and there were 27 male adults and five female adults.

“Two male adults lost their lives on the spot while 30 others sustained injuries,” he said.

Abdullahi added that the injured had been taken to Toro General Hospital for treatment while the corpses of the deceased were also deposited in the morgue of the same hospital for identification.

The sector commander, however, advised road users to always be conscious of traffic rules and regulations while plying the roads.