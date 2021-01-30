Prophet Isreal Oladele Ogundipe, the Shepherd-in-Charge of the Celestial Church of Christ, Global Genesis Parish may celebrate his 47th birthday in prison as all efforts to bail him proved abortive.

Ogundipe was recently jailed for defrauding a United Kingdom-based woman, Mrs. Olaide Williams-Oni.

The cleric, who was sentenced to two years imprisonment by a Lagos State High Court in November 2020, was said to have committed the crime in 2007.

Despite the pastor’s situation, his church members according to TheNation have decided to celebrate his birthday on March 10.

Ogundipe who was born on March 10, 1974, is seen by many as a selfless giver and great philanthropist, and he has been a prophet for more than 15 years, TheNation reports.