RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Activate a fast and fun experience with Infinix and Garena Free Fire

Authors:

Pulse Mix

With Infinix being one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing mobile phone brands, fulfilling young consumer dreams, it is only fitting that Free Fire strikes a partnership deal with such a brand. Also, considering the fact that their major target is the youthful population, this is as matching as two peas in a pod can get.

Activate a fast and fun experience with Infinix and Garena Free Fire
Activate a fast and fun experience with Infinix and Garena Free Fire

Infinix has continued to provide smartphones with progressive technology, stylish design and affordable pricing, and the Hot 11 is no different.

Recommended articles

This partnership with Garena Free Fire and Infinix is launching in Nigeria on the 8th of December, 2021, bringing Infinix fans and Garena Free Fire fans alike together, offering them complementary gifts. Garena Free Fire being a widely loved battle royale mobile game, is sure to ultimately tell the tale of a fast and fun experience on the Hot11.

Talk about a 90Hz refresh rate and a 6.82” Ultra Smooth Display with a Helio G37 processor, and you’re talking the Hot 11. It also has a 6000mAh battery for longer-lasting fun, which guarantees next-level in-game performance. And if you ever run out of battery, the 18W SuperCharge comes to the rescue.

Not to forget the Dar-link for game optimisation running on an Android 11/XOS 7.6, you can be rest assured that an ideal mobile gaming experience is guaranteed.

The action-packed Free Fire game experience on the Hot11 is one you surely do not want to miss, as there would be goodies to be won alongside the tantalizing entertainment experience. You get unique branded Free Fire and Infinix items when you purchase the Hot11. Stay glued to @infinixnigeria on Instagram and Facebook for more updates.

----

#FeaturebyInfinix

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Elections: New electoral law now awaits NASS, Presidency – INEC

2023 Elections: New electoral law now awaits NASS, Presidency – INEC

FG working with various jurisdictions to recover stolen assets – Malami

FG working with various jurisdictions to recover stolen assets – Malami

Nigeria records 385 new COVID-19 cases

Nigeria records 385 new COVID-19 cases

Dear President Buhari, please sign this electoral bill into law [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Dear President Buhari, please sign this electoral bill into law [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Nigeria will no longer accept COVID-19 vaccines with short-shelf life

Nigeria will no longer accept COVID-19 vaccines with short-shelf life

Buhari sends get-well message to Ramaphosa for testing positive for COVID-19

Buhari sends get-well message to Ramaphosa for testing positive for COVID-19

Gunmen kill 9, injure 4 persons in fresh attack in Plateau

Gunmen kill 9, injure 4 persons in fresh attack in Plateau

Winners and losers in politics [Pulse Picks 2021]

Winners and losers in politics [Pulse Picks 2021]

Osinbajo tells NAFDAC, CAC, SON to support the hustle of Nigerians

Osinbajo tells NAFDAC, CAC, SON to support the hustle of Nigerians

Trending

Watch video: Female secondary school student smokes and others play ludo in class

Female SHS students smoke in class

Truck reportedly crushes school students in Ojodu Berger, Lagos

Truck runs into school students in Lagos (Twitter @Trafficbutter)

Police detain 3 Dowen students over Sylvester Oromoni's death

Sylvester Oromoni (inset) allegedly died from wounds inflicted by his peers (Punch)

Suspect arrested for using noodles to smuggle 2,863 ATM cards gets N50 million bail

Ishaq Abubakar [EFCC]