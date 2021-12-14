Activate a fast and fun experience with Infinix and Garena Free Fire

This partnership with Garena Free Fire and Infinix is launching in Nigeria on the 8th of December, 2021, bringing Infinix fans and Garena Free Fire fans alike together, offering them complementary gifts. Garena Free Fire being a widely loved battle royale mobile game, is sure to ultimately tell the tale of a fast and fun experience on the Hot11.

Talk about a 90Hz refresh rate and a 6.82” Ultra Smooth Display with a Helio G37 processor, and you’re talking the Hot 11. It also has a 6000mAh battery for longer-lasting fun, which guarantees next-level in-game performance. And if you ever run out of battery, the 18W SuperCharge comes to the rescue.

Not to forget the Dar-link for game optimisation running on an Android 11/XOS 7.6, you can be rest assured that an ideal mobile gaming experience is guaranteed.

The action-packed Free Fire game experience on the Hot11 is one you surely do not want to miss, as there would be goodies to be won alongside the tantalizing entertainment experience. You get unique branded Free Fire and Infinix items when you purchase the Hot11. Stay glued to @infinixnigeria on Instagram and Facebook for more updates.

----