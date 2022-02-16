Access Bank Lagos City Marathon offers Africa a gateway to the world – Ajortisedere Awosika

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the bank’s long-term plan in relation to the marathon and sports, in general, she stated that Access Bank is going global with its efforts and the Access Bank team has been given a target of about 5 years to achieve this goal. “Access Bank is looking at getting beyond today. It’s already in our strategic plan,” she said.

The marathon, which returned to its full-scale form, saw Geleta Ulfata of Ethiopia emerge as the winner of the 42km men’s race. Ulfata beat about 300 marathoners on Saturday morning to claim the grand prize of $30,000. In a closely contested finish, Ulfata edged out David Barmasai and Emmanuel Naibei — both from Kenya — who finished second and third, respectively and will go home with $20,000 and $15,000.

Pulse Nigeria

Ethiopia’s Dagne Siranesh Yirga was the first woman to cross the finish line at 2 hours 33 minutes and 50 seconds. She was followed in second place by compatriot Alemenseh Guta and Kenya’s Naomi Maiyo in third place. They also will be going home with $30,000, $20,000 and $15,000 respectively.

Pulse Nigeria

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon was led by key figures in Lagos State and beyond including, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State; His Excellency Femi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State; His Excellency Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State; Mr Sunday Dare, Current Minister of Youth and Sports Development; Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director, Access Bank PLC; Roosevelt Ogbonna, Deputy Group Managing Director, Access Bank PLC and a host of leaders from the private sector.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

_----_