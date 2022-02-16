RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon offers Africa a gateway to the world – Ajortisedere Awosika

Ajoritsedere Awosika, the Chairman of Africa’s largest retail bank, Access Bank PLC, has affirmed that the Bank’s sponsorship of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is in line with its strategic objectives to be positioned as ‘Africa’s Gateway to the World’.

Cross section of the Athletes, during the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in Lagos, at the weekend.
Cross section of the Athletes, during the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in Lagos, at the weekend.

“Sports is one of the gateways to Africa and conversely one of Africa’s gateways to the world, hence, the annual Access Bank Lagos City Marathon connects with our strategic objectives to make the continent more attractive to global investors and trade partners,Awosika said while addressing the press at the recently concluded 7th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

L-R: Obafemi Hamzat, deputy governor, Lagos State; Tolulope Onalaja, executive director, RevolutionPlus Property Development Company; Ajoritsedere Awosika, chairman, Access Bank; Sunday Dare, minister of sport; Sukhjinder Mann, deputy CEO, KIA Motors Nigeria, and Philip Shaibu, deputy governor, Edo State, during the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in Lagos, at the weekend.
L-R: Obafemi Hamzat, deputy governor, Lagos State; Tolulope Onalaja, executive director, RevolutionPlus Property Development Company; Ajoritsedere Awosika, chairman, Access Bank; Sunday Dare, minister of sport; Sukhjinder Mann, deputy CEO, KIA Motors Nigeria, and Philip Shaibu, deputy governor, Edo State, during the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in Lagos, at the weekend. Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the bank’s long-term plan in relation to the marathon and sports, in general, she stated that Access Bank is going global with its efforts and the Access Bank team has been given a target of about 5 years to achieve this goal. “Access Bank is looking at getting beyond today. It’s already in our strategic plan,” she said.

The marathon, which returned to its full-scale form, saw Geleta Ulfata of Ethiopia emerge as the winner of the 42km men’s race. Ulfata beat about 300 marathoners on Saturday morning to claim the grand prize of $30,000. In a closely contested finish, Ulfata edged out David Barmasai and Emmanuel Naibei — both from Kenya — who finished second and third, respectively and will go home with $20,000 and $15,000.

L-R: Ajoritsedere Awosika, chairman, Access Bank; Dagne Siranesh Virga (Ethopia), winner female category, 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor, Lagos State, and Sunday Dare, minister of sport, during the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in Lagos, at the weekend.
L-R: Ajoritsedere Awosika, chairman, Access Bank; Dagne Siranesh Virga (Ethopia), winner female category, 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor, Lagos State, and Sunday Dare, minister of sport, during the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in Lagos, at the weekend. Pulse Nigeria

Ethiopia’s Dagne Siranesh Yirga was the first woman to cross the finish line at 2 hours 33 minutes and 50 seconds. She was followed in second place by compatriot Alemenseh Guta and Kenya’s Naomi Maiyo in third place. They also will be going home with $30,000, $20,000 and $15,000 respectively.

Cross section of the Athletes, during the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in Lagos, at the weekend.
Cross section of the Athletes, during the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in Lagos, at the weekend. Pulse Nigeria

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon was led by key figures in Lagos State and beyond including, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State; His Excellency Femi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State; His Excellency Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State; Mr Sunday Dare, Current Minister of Youth and Sports Development; Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director, Access Bank PLC; Roosevelt Ogbonna, Deputy Group Managing Director, Access Bank PLC and a host of leaders from the private sector.

L-R: Philip Shaibu, deputy governor, Edo State; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor, Lagos State; Sunday Dare, minister of sport, and Ajoritsedere Awosika, chairman, Access Bank, during the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in Lagos, at the weekend.
L-R: Philip Shaibu, deputy governor, Edo State; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor, Lagos State; Sunday Dare, minister of sport, and Ajoritsedere Awosika, chairman, Access Bank, during the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in Lagos, at the weekend. Pulse Nigeria
Cross section of the Athletes, during the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in Lagos, at the weekend.
Cross section of the Athletes, during the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in Lagos, at the weekend. Pulse Nigeria

