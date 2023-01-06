ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Abuja woman lands in police net for attempting to k*ll her son

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman reportedly slammed the baby on the ground. Although, the toddler was rescued, after which the suspect was arrested.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

A woman identified as Comfort Alaba, has landed herself in police net, for attempted murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Alaba, a resident in Piwoyi in the Airport Road area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Monday, January 2, 2023, was said to have attempted to kill her one-year-old son.

It was gathered that while the woman was attempting to take away her son’s life, one of her neighbours intervened.

While the neighbour quickly rescued the toddler from her, he put a distress call to the police, after which officers were deployed to the scene.

The woman could have killed the baby if not for the intervention of a neighbour, Musbau Azeez, before the police were later called upon by another good Samaritan, Oluwaseyi Akingbenro,” a source in the community, who spoke on the incident, stated.

The source added that Akingbero had contacted a police division in the Lugbe area of the FCT at about 10:30 pm informing them that Comfort had attempted killing her child, after she slammed the baby on the ground but was rescued by Azeez.

Following the distress call, the police arrested the suspect, and took the victim into their custody. It was reported the officers deployed to the area recovered a kitchen knife from the scene of the incident.

When contacted concerning the incident, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Josephine Adeh said the police was carrying out an investigation into the incident.

Adeh said, “We are investigating the incident, and the outcome of our investigation will be communicated soon.”

Adeh, however, maintained that Alaba would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi: Tinubu says Obasanjo punished him

Peter Obi: Tinubu says Obasanjo punished him

Nigeria, a country in search of effective solutions to electoral irregularities

Nigeria, a country in search of effective solutions to electoral irregularities

PAP boss commends Buhari for backing amnesty programme

PAP boss commends Buhari for backing amnesty programme

Oyetola promises to deliver over 1.5 million votes for Tinubu in Osun state

Oyetola promises to deliver over 1.5 million votes for Tinubu in Osun state

2023: Kwankwaso a man of tenacity, strong believer in Nigeria—Soludo

2023: Kwankwaso a man of tenacity, strong believer in Nigeria—Soludo

Afe Babalola endorses Peter Obi for presidency

Afe Babalola endorses Peter Obi for presidency

No need to japa when I become President – Peter Obi

No need to japa when I become President – Peter Obi

Niger governor signs N243bn 2023 appropriation bill into law

Niger governor signs N243bn 2023 appropriation bill into law

2023: Why S/West must vote massively for Tinubu— Support group

2023: Why S/West must vote massively for Tinubu— Support group

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos teenage students lodge colleagues in hotel for sex romps

Lagos teenage students lodge classmates in hotel for s*x romps

Herbalist slumps and dies during sex with pastor’s wife in Ekiti

Herbalist slumps and d*es during s*x with pastor’s wife in Ekiti

2 children locked in a room by parents burnt to death in fire accident

2 children locked in a room by parents burnt to d*ath in fire accident

Sulemana Abdul Samed aka Awuche

The Ghanaian giant reported to be the world’s tallest man