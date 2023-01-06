Abuja woman lands in police net for attempting to k*ll her son

Alaba, a resident in Piwoyi in the Airport Road area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Monday, January 2, 2023, was said to have attempted to kill her one-year-old son.

It was gathered that while the woman was attempting to take away her son’s life, one of her neighbours intervened.

While the neighbour quickly rescued the toddler from her, he put a distress call to the police, after which officers were deployed to the scene.

“The woman could have killed the baby if not for the intervention of a neighbour, Musbau Azeez, before the police were later called upon by another good Samaritan, Oluwaseyi Akingbenro,” a source in the community, who spoke on the incident, stated.

The source added that Akingbero had contacted a police division in the Lugbe area of the FCT at about 10:30 pm informing them that Comfort had attempted killing her child, after she slammed the baby on the ground but was rescued by Azeez.

Following the distress call, the police arrested the suspect, and took the victim into their custody. It was reported the officers deployed to the area recovered a kitchen knife from the scene of the incident.

When contacted concerning the incident, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Josephine Adeh said the police was carrying out an investigation into the incident.

Adeh said, “We are investigating the incident, and the outcome of our investigation will be communicated soon.”