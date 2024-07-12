Hospital pleads for justice, urges court to expedite ruling on crucial case

The 160-bed hospital in Garki II has been awaiting a decision from Justice Keziah N. Ogbonnaya of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Kubwa Division, since December 1, 2023, when she reserved ruling after hearing the motion.

In a protest letter to the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Hon Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf, the hospital's owners expressed their frustration over the prolonged silence.

Director Mohammed Zahradeen Baba-Kusa appealed for intervention, urging the CJ to prompt Justice Ogbonnaya to deliver the ruling in motion M/14135/2023, filed by Solomon Umoh (SAN) on November 10, 2023.

Baba-Kusa recounted that a follow-up letter dated April 4, 2023, seeking the delivery of the ruling, was received by Justice Ogbonnaya's registry on April 5, 2024, but no response has been given.

The protest letter highlights that the motion seeks to set aside an August 4, 2022 judgment in suit FCT/HC/CV/135/2022 due to claims of lack of fair hearing, fraud, deceit, and concealment of facts by the plaintiff/claimant.