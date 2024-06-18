ADVERTISEMENT
Police rescue Fouani brothers, others abducted during boat trip in Lagos

Segun Adeyemi

The police spokesperson, credited the Lagos Marine Police and Nigerian Navy for their crucial support in the successful rescue.

The brothers, associated with Fouani Nigeria Ltd, were reportedly kidnapped around 6 pm while travelling by boat from their factory in Apapa to Victoria Island.

Fouani Nigeria Ltd specialises in electronics and distributes brands like LG and Hisense in Nigeria.

As reported by Arise TV, the police stated they were working diligently to ensure the victims’ release.

By Monday night, those involved, including the boat driver and assistant, were freed in Orugbo Iddo.

Hundeyin said, “They were rescued late last night in Orugbo Iddo. Our marine police, with the support of the Nigerian Navy, brought them to shore.”

The victims were later taken to their home on Banana Island early in the morning by a tactical team.

“Five of them, three Lebanese, the boat captain, and his assistant,” Hundeyin added.

It was gathered that the kidnappers demanded $1.5 million in exchange for freeing the Fouani brothers, but there is no indication that any ransom was handed over during their rescue.

