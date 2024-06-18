Police rescue Fouani brothers, others abducted during boat trip in Lagos

The brothers, associated with Fouani Nigeria Ltd, were reportedly kidnapped around 6 pm while travelling by boat from their factory in Apapa to Victoria Island.

Fouani Nigeria Ltd specialises in electronics and distributes brands like LG and Hisense in Nigeria.

As reported by Arise TV, the police stated they were working diligently to ensure the victims’ release.

By Monday night, those involved, including the boat driver and assistant, were freed in Orugbo Iddo.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson, credited the Lagos Marine Police and Nigerian Navy for their crucial support in the successful rescue.

Hundeyin said, “They were rescued late last night in Orugbo Iddo. Our marine police, with the support of the Nigerian Navy, brought them to shore.”

The victims were later taken to their home on Banana Island early in the morning by a tactical team.

“Five of them, three Lebanese, the boat captain, and his assistant,” Hundeyin added.

